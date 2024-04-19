Shoppers who visited Evergreen Park Sam's Club may have been exposed to individual with measles: CCDPH

Shoppers who visited the Sam's Club in Evergreen Park recently may have been exposed to an individual who was contagious with measles.

The Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH) says the individual, a Chicago resident, was at the Sam's Club located at 9400 S. Western Ave. on April 9 between 10 a.m. and 2:45 p.m.

If you are vaccinated or have had measles before, health officials say your risk of developing measles is considered low. However, if you are unvaccinated, you are at increased risk of developing measles.

Statewide, there have been 64 confirmed cases, with 58 of them concentrated in Chicago, notably among individuals who stayed at a migrant shelter in Pilsen.

Health officials say there is no known link between the individual who visited Sam's Club and the recent measles cases at the Pilsen migrant shelter.

Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. Individuals can also get sick when they come into contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

Additionally, health officials say measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis.

If you become ill and have a high fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes with or without a skin rash, you should contact the Cook County Department of Public Health at (708) 836-8699 and your health care provider right away. Before going to a medical office or emergency department, you are asked to call to arrange for a medical evaluation so you do not put other patients and medical staff at risk of exposure.

For the latest information about measles cases in Illinois, click here.