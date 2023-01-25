Shorewood residents hit the slopes after snowfall blankets Chicago area

It may have been weeks behind schedule, but finally a measurable snowfall blanketed Chicagoland.

Painful for some commuters but the sledders were celebrating, and more snow could be on the way.

In Shorewood, Four Seasons Park is known as at least one of the tallest points in Will County. When you pull into the park, there are multiple signs that read "Sled at Your Own Risk!"

Shorewood got around four inches of snow like most southwestern suburbs. Many were in the four-to-five-inch range.

The hill was manmade years ago and has been a popular spot ever since. Families always look forward to grabbing their sleds and suiting up for a little fast-paced fun.

One mom was so excited she may have pulled her kids out of school a tad early to hit the slopes.

"They spent the majority of the day at school," said Jennifer Stone.

But how are the roads? No problems there either, all thanks to the mild temperatures and good plow drivers.