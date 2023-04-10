Shot fired at police pierces windshield of unmarked CPD car

Shots were fired at Chicago police officers Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Three officers were parked in an unmarked vehicle around 11 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Damen Avenue when someone started shooting in their direction, police said.

A bullet pierced the front windshield of the vehicle and became lodged in the rear passenger door, according to police.

None of the officers were hurt and they did not return fire, per CPD.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.