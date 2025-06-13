Shot fired on CTA bus; 1 in custody
CHICAGO - A man was taken into custody early Friday after a gun went off on a CTA bus in the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Officers responded to a bus alarm around 1:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Ashland Avenue and were told by a witness that a 34-year-old man shot a gun while riding the bus. The bus came to a stop and the man got off, police said.
Responding officers arrested the man nearby and recovered a gun. No injuries were reported.
Area Five detectives are investigating. Police said charges are pending.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.