Shot fired on CTA bus; 1 in custody

The Brief A gun went off inside a bus on the 1400 block of N. Ashland early Friday morning, prompting a police response. A 34-year-old man was taken into custody after exiting the bus, and a gun was recovered at the scene. No injuries were reported, and Area Five detectives are investigating with charges pending.



A man was taken into custody early Friday after a gun went off on a CTA bus in the city’s Wicker Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Officers responded to a bus alarm around 1:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Ashland Avenue and were told by a witness that a 34-year-old man shot a gun while riding the bus. The bus came to a stop and the man got off, police said.

Responding officers arrested the man nearby and recovered a gun. No injuries were reported.

Area Five detectives are investigating. Police said charges are pending.