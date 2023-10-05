Shots fired at police in Back of the Yards; 3 in custody

Three people were arrested after shots were fired at Chicago police, shattering a squad car windshield Wednesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Police officers responded to a report of shots fired around 8:49 p.m. in the 4700 block of South Elizabeth Street. When they arrived at the scene, officers heard gunshots coming from an unknown direction. One of the rounds went through the windshield of a responding officer's vehicle, police said.

Suspects were seen running into a home a block south. Police set up a perimeter around the residence and took three people into custody.

One officer was transported to a nearby hospital for cuts inflicted by the shattered glass.

No officers fired their guns during the incident. Area One detectives are investigating.