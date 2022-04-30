Shots fired at Chicago police officers on city's West Side; 4 suspects in custody

Shots were fired at police in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood Friday night.

The incident occurred in the 1300 block of South Kedvale.

According to police, shots were fired around 11:50 p.m. No one was hit.

Four suspects were taken into custody for questioning, and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

No officers fired shots.

No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

COPA is investigating.