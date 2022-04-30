Shots fired at Chicago police officers on city's West Side; 4 suspects in custody
CHICAGO - Shots were fired at police in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood Friday night.
The incident occurred in the 1300 block of South Kedvale.
According to police, shots were fired around 11:50 p.m. No one was hit.
Four suspects were taken into custody for questioning, and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.
No officers fired shots.
No injuries were reported.
COPA is investigating.