Chicago police hear shots fired while on patrol in Grand Crossing, find man with gunshot wound

Chicago police officers who were out on patrol in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Sunday night heard gunshots and found a man who'd been shot in the leg.

Chicago police said the shots were fired at 79th and Drexel. Police doubled back and found a man, 42, with a gunshot would to the knee and two handguns nearby.

The man was hospitalized in good condition.

No one is in custody.

