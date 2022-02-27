Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police hear shots fired while on patrol in Grand Crossing, find man with gunshot wound

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - Chicago police officers who were out on patrol in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Sunday night heard gunshots and found a man who'd been shot in the leg.

Chicago police said the shots were fired at 79th and Drexel. Police doubled back and found a man, 42, with a gunshot would to the knee and two handguns nearby.

The man was hospitalized in good condition.

No one is in custody.

