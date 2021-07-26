Shots fired at off-duty police officer in Uptown

An off-duty police officer was shot at Sunday night in Uptown on the North Side.

The officer, 37, was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the 1200 block of West Ainslie Street when someone outside pointed a handgun at him and fired about 11:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

The officer was not hit and no one else was injured. The gunman ran off and no one was in custody.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was investigating.

