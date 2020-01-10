Shots fired on I-94 near Dolton, police say

Police were investigating reports of shots fired Friday on Interstate 94 near south suburban Dolton.

Officers responded about 12:13 p.m. to I-94 and 154th Street and found an abandoned vehicle in the northbound lanes that was involved in the shooting, Illinois State Police said.

The passengers had run out from the vehicle, which was also involved in a “minor” crash with another vehicle, police said. The driver of the other vehicle declined medical attention.

It was unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.