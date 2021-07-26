Showtime donates $500k to Chicago's South and West sides

Chicago neighborhoods are getting a huge facelift from a television network.

Showtime is donating half-a-million dollars to go toward the South and West sides.

Cast members from the Chicago-based show "The Chi" were on hand to announce the donation Monday in North Lawndale.

The Chicago Film Office says filming brought in more than $560 million in 2019, and now some of that money is going back to the community.

I was a kid from the projects on the South Side of Chicago 25 years ago. One photography class at South Shore High School changed the trajectory of my entire life and placed me in an industry that has fed my family for 25 years. We want to provide that type of help to everybody on the South and West sides," one speaker said.

The money will go toward programs like the Greencorps Chicago program and Chicago Public Art Group.

