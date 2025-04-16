Shriners Children’s uses motion-capture tech to boost nationwide patient care

The Brief Shriners Children’s Chicago is using motion capture technology—similar to what’s used in Hollywood—to link 14 pediatric motion labs across the U.S., improving collaboration and care. The system supports research and treatment planning, allowing doctors to share data, analyze movement, and make informed decisions for patients with conditions like cerebral palsy and spina bifida. Patients like 16-year-old Abbey Ross benefit directly, using the technology to track progress before and after surgeries as part of her cerebral palsy treatment.



Shriners Children’s Chicago is tapping into Hollywood-style technology to better connect its medical labs across the country, improving collaboration, research, and patient care.

What we know:

"The most amazing care anywhere" is the hospital’s slogan—and now, that care is powered by a nationwide network of 14 motion analysis labs all linked by one system.

"We have 14 labs that are connected with one system… because that way we can share information, we can do research studies, we can help make surgical decisions, we can look at similar patients," Nancy Scullion, with Shriners Children's, said. "We use it on a weekly basis where we review all our cases with our doctors, where we discuss possible treatment options, whether it's surgery, whether it's conservative treatment like orthotics, whether it's rehabilitation."

The motion capture technology itself isn’t new—it’s similar to what’s used in film and video game production—but the ability to share patient data and collaborate across multiple centers is a major leap forward.

The network makes Shriners home to the largest pediatric motion analysis group in the world.

The technology helps patients like 16-year-old Abbey Ross, who has cerebral palsy and has been visiting Shriners since she was 5.

Her condition causes tightness in her left leg, and motion analysis has helped her track her progress.

"I love watching my development, especially after like a surgery, I can like, see like, before my surgery and right after," Ross said.

What's next:

Shriners Children’s is a nonprofit healthcare organization. For more information, visit its website here.