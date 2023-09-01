Shuttle bus crashes into ramp at O'Hare Airport

An airport shuttle bus crashed just outside O'Hare early Friday morning.

Chicago police responded to a crash at the ramp to Terminal 5 departures around 2:20 a.m.

There were reports that the driver of the bus was injured. It was not clear if others were aboard at the time of the crash.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Lanes were blocked heading toward Terminal 5 as officers investigated. Access to the terminal was still available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.