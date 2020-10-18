Shuttle buses to replace rail service as CTA makes improvements to the Brown Line

CTA announced that buses will replace rail service Sunday into Monday morning as the agency works to improve train service on the Brown Line.

The planned work is expected to begin Sunday morning and continue until about 4 a.m. Monday, the agency said. Shuttle buses will replace rail service between the Western Avenue station and the Kimball Avenue station.

The improvements are a part of the CTA’s FastTracks program, designed to improve train service and remove slow zones, the agency said. Passengers are advised to allow for extra time when planning their commute.