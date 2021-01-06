Shuttle buses to replace Red Line service between Belmont, Addison for next two weekends

article

Shuttle buses will replace CTA Red Line service between Addison and Belmont for the next two weekends beginning Friday.

Train service will halt between 10 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday while crews perform construction on the Red-Purple Bypass, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Free shuttle buses will run between Addison and Belmont.

Normal Red Line service will remain between Howard and Addison, and between 95th and Belmont, officials said.

The closure will repeat Friday Jan. 15 to Monday Jan. 18.