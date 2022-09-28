Sigourney Weaver talks about her new drama 'The Good House'

Widely considered to be one of the greatest cinematic heroines of all time, Sigourney Weaver returns to the big screen this weekend in one of FOUR new movies she has opening over the rest of the year.

Weaver stars in the new drama "The Good House," and plays a realtor who has lost most of her clients while she deals with an ongoing alcoholism problem.

The film was shot on location in Nova Scotia, Canada – and Weaver spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton about all of the incredible sets and locations she’s filmed in over the course of her 40-plus year career in Hollywood.

"That’s a great question," Weaver said, "because I think we did get to shoot this in this beautiful town in Nova Scotia, which I think helped us a lot. We all got to live in this same little down."

The Oscar-nominated actress added "I always would rather work in the place where the story is really happening, I love the authenticity of that."

"The Good House" opens in theaters on Friday.