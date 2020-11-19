Silver Alert declared for 17-year-old female out of Indiana

article

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department declared a Statewide Silver Alert on Thursday night for a 17-year-old female from Columbia City, Ind.

Madaya Schuman is 5'1" weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in a beige 2001 Buick LeSabre with Indiana plate 825DGY. She is believed to be in the company of Geddy Hopkins, a 28-year-old white male, 5'10" weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and an unidentified Hispanic male.

Schuman is missing from Columbia City, Ind. which is 124 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:47 am.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Advertisement

If you have any information on Madaya Schuman, contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 260-244-6410 or 911.