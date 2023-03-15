Singer-songwriter Bobby Caldwell dies at 71

article

Singer-songwriter Bobby Caldwell died at the age of 71.

According to TMZ, Caldwell died in his sleep Tuesday night at his New Jersey home. The outlet further reported that Caldwell had difficulty walking for the past five years and suffered from neuropathy after a bad reaction from a prescription drug to treat a torn tendon in his ankle.

His most popular song, "What You Won't Do For Love," hit the Billboard Hot 100 top 10 when it was released. The song has been sampled or covered more than 100 times, according to Caldwell's website.

"Bobby passed away here at home," his wife, Mary, tweeted on his Twitter account. "I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been "FLOXED," it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love."

According to Regenerative Medicine LA. "floxed" is when the "body has suffered from mitochondrial damage and oxidative stress due to an adverse effect from a fluoroquinolone antibiotic. The term floxed in many can feel like a bomb going off in their body with new symptoms appearing daily for the first 90 days."

Caldwell was born in Manhattan but raised in Miami by two parents who also worked in the music industry. His parents hosted the variety show "Suppertime."

Caldwell also wrote music for movie soundtracks. His songs are featured on "S1m0ne" and "The Cooler."

Later in his career, he began writing songs for other musicians, including Natalie Cole and Neil Diamond.

Caldwell released what would be his last album, "Cool Uncle," in 2015.

Several celebrities have posted their condolences on social media.

"I’m so sad to hear this," actress Holly Robinson Peete tweeted. "is music was top-tier and What You Won’t Do For Love was one of my all time favorite songs… "

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.