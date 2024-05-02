Photos show vehicle stuck in sinkhole in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood

article

A vehicle was stuck in a sinkhole in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., a white SUV was seen sticking out of a sinkhole in the 1200 block of West Winnemac.

A resident, JD Locke, shared photos on social media showing the vehicle and its damage, along with law enforcement at the scene.

By 2:45 p.m., the vehicle was removed and the street remained closed.

Below are photos from the scene courtesy of JD Locke: