Expand / Collapse search

Sinkhole damages vehicles after water main break at Elk Grove Village condo building

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Elk Grove Village
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CREDIT: Chicago Northwest Suburbs Incidents & Alerts (FACEBOOK PAGE)

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - Several vehicles were damaged after a water main break in the parking lot of an Elk Grove Village condo building Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Orion Elk Grove Apartments located at 973 Charlela Lane.

According to the Elk Grove Village Department of Public Works, the HOA is hiring a contractor to facilitate necessary repairs as this private service is not part of the public infrastructure.

The water will remain off until the repairs are complete, however, there is no estimated time as to when the water will be restored.

CREDIT: Chicago Northwest Suburbs Incidents & Alerts (FACEBOOK PAGE)