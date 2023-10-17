Sinkhole damages vehicles after water main break at Elk Grove Village condo building

article

Several vehicles were damaged after a water main break in the parking lot of an Elk Grove Village condo building Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Orion Elk Grove Apartments located at 973 Charlela Lane.

According to the Elk Grove Village Department of Public Works, the HOA is hiring a contractor to facilitate necessary repairs as this private service is not part of the public infrastructure.

The water will remain off until the repairs are complete, however, there is no estimated time as to when the water will be restored.