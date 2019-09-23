Sinkhole opens over collapsed sewer main in Grand Crossing

A broken sewer main caused a sinkhole to open Sunday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The sinkhole, which measured approximately 10 feet by 30 feet, was first reported about 10 a.m. near 73rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, according to Chicago Department of Water Management spokeswoman Megan Vidis.

It was caused by a partially-collapsed sewer main, which has since been repaired, Vidis said. The site was secured and no injuries were reported.

Crews have since located another damaged part of the same sewer pipe about 300 feet from the sinkhole, Vidis said. The pipe was installed in 1892 and was in line to be re-lined by the city.

Crews are conducting additional repairs Monday, but it could be a few days before all repairs are finished and the street is patched, Vidis said.