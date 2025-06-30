Sirrena Lee Jackson: Chicago teen reported missing
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.
What we know:
Sirrena Lee Jackson, who also goes by the nickname Jupiter, was last seen in the 3600 block of South Lituanica Avenue in the Bridgeport neighborhood.
Police said she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and pink and black high-top Nike gym shoes at the time of her disappearance.
Jackson is described as half Filipino and half Caucasian, 5 foot 3 inches tall, and weighing about 136 pounds. She has red and black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion.
Sirrena Lee Jackson | CPD
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is urged to call Area One detectives or 911.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.