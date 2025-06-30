Sirrena Lee Jackson: Chicago teen reported missing

The Brief Sirrena Lee Jackson, 17, was last seen Saturday in the Bridgeport neighborhood. She was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and pink and black Nike high-tops. Police ask anyone with information to call Area One detectives or 911.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Saturday.

What we know:

Sirrena Lee Jackson, who also goes by the nickname Jupiter, was last seen in the 3600 block of South Lituanica Avenue in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police said she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and pink and black high-top Nike gym shoes at the time of her disappearance.

Jackson is described as half Filipino and half Caucasian, 5 foot 3 inches tall, and weighing about 136 pounds. She has red and black hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion.

Sirrena Lee Jackson | CPD

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is urged to call Area One detectives or 911.