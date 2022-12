It looks like Loyola's Sister Jean is about to add another title to her resume — author.

The 103-year-old Catholic nun is planning to publish a memoir.

The book is said to be titled, "Wake Up with Purpose: What I've learned in my first 100 years."

It's described as, "part life story, part philosophy text and part spiritual guide."

Publication is scheduled for Feb. 28.