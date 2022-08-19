Sister Jean spills her secret to living a long life as she turns 103

This will be a big weekend for Chicago’s favorite nun, as Sister Jean is celebrating another birthday.

In addition, Sister Jean is getting her third bobblehead.

Sister Jean turns 103 come Sunday. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a limited-edition Sister Jean ornament and dashboard bobblehead.

You'll need to act fast, however, because there's just a few of them available.

Meanwhile, Sister Jean is sharing her secret to living a long life.

"Well, I say that I eat well, I sleep well, and hopefully I pray well," she said. "Never did I think that I'd be 103. I thought that when I was 95 I better be ready, ya know, to go to my creator. And then I thought, well, just keep living until he wants you."

Sister Jean's birthday will be celebrated all month.

Festivities include a CTA plaza being named after her and throwing the first pitch at a Cubs game.