Six CPD cars damaged by fireworks and rocks as police try to disperse crowds in Pilsen

Half a dozen Chicago police cars were damaged after crowds threw fireworks, rocks and bricks at them Sunday morning in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of an officer in distress around 3 a.m. in the 600 block of West Cermak Road when they were approached by a group of people obstructing the intersection, police said.

Officers tried to break up the crowd who then started lobbing fireworks, rocks and bricks at their squad cars, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

In all, six squad cars were damaged, according to police.

Police did not say if anyone was taken into custody.