Six Flags Great America roller coaster to receive landmark status

The Brief The American Eagle roller coaster at Six Flags Great America will receive a landmark coaster status. The American Coaster Enthusiasts announced the honor for the ride that's been a fan favorite for more than 40 years.



The famed American Eagle roller coaster at Six Flags Great America in north suburban Gurnee will be recognized as landmark at a roller coaster convention later this year.

The American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), a nonprofit organization, announced it will recognize the American Eagle and another roller coaster at a Six Flags park in Texas with the special designation.

Landmark coaster

What we know:

ACE, which has more than 7,000 members, said the two rides will be "honored for their lasting impact and continued operation."

They’ll join an "elite group" of 50 coasters across 42 parks worldwide, the group added.

The backstory:

The American Eagle is the world’s tallest and fastest-racing wooden roller coaster and has been a favorite of fans for over 40 years, according to the Six Flags website.

It reaches top speeds of 66 mph and stretches over 4,600 feet.

When it debuted in 1981, it was the tallest, longest and fastest racing coaster in the world.

What's next:

The American Eagle will officially become an ACE landmark at Coaster Con 47 this June, the organization said.