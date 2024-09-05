Six Flags Great America institutes chaperone policy for children under 16 for Fright Fest

The Brief Six Flags Great America will require chaperones aged 21+ for guests 15 and younger starting Sept. 14 due to rising incidents of unruly behavior. Chaperones must stay in the park, be reachable by phone, and accompany the minors or the children may be removed.



Six Flags Great America announced adult chaperones will be required to accompany children 15 years old and younger for Fright Fest this month.

Citing "increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior," Six Flags said all guests 15 years old and younger must be with a chaperone of at least 21 years old in order to be let on the premises and to remain in the park.

The new policy will go into effect daily at 5 p.m., starting on Sept. 14. Fright Fest runs through Oct. 27.

The chaperone will be required to show a valid government-issued photo ID and date of birth before entering the park. One chaperone will be able to accompany no more than 10 guests aged 15 or younger per day.

Chaperones must stay inside the theme park and be available by phone throughout their visit, the park said.

Guests who are 15 and younger will be subject to removal from the park if they are found unaccompanied by their chaperone.

Guests that are at least 16 years old could be asked to present a government-issued photo ID to gain entry to the park.

Six Flags said the chaperone requirement applies to all one-day ticketholders, season pass holders and members. For more information and policies, visit the theme park's website.