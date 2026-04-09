Six Flags Great America in Gurnee marks 50 years with summer-long anniversary celebration

The Brief Six Flags Great America opens its 2026 season on April 25, marking its 50th year. A 50th Anniversary Celebration runs June 20 through Aug. 9. The park will feature new entertainment, nostalgic experiences and limited-time offerings.



Six Flags Great America in Chicago's north suburbs will open this month, marking a milestone year.

What to know:

The 2026 season begins April 25, with the park preparing for a 50th Anniversary Celebration running June 20 through Aug. 9.

The summer-long event will include special entertainment, themed experiences, food and drink options tied to the park's history, and exclusive merchandise.

The celebration will also feature a new nighttime spectacular, a nightly drone show, a legacy museum with historic artifacts and an anniversary brick program.

What they're saying:

"Opening day is always exciting, but kicking off our 50th anniversary season makes this year truly special," said Hardeep Lall, park manager of Six Flags Great America.

"For decades, Six Flags Great America has been a place where families, friends and communities come together. Guests have made unforgettable memories here, and this season will honor that legacy while creating new moments for guests."

The backstory:

Six Flags Great America first opened in 1976 as Marriott’s Great America.

Six Flags Great America in Gurnee | Provided

Over the decades, the park has grown into one of the Midwest’s major amusement spots, combining classic rides like the Columbia Carousel with newer attractions, including its latest roller coaster, Wrath of Rakshasa.

For more information on this season, visit SixFlags.com/GreatAmerica.