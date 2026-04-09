Streamwood fire leaves 1 dead, firefighter and resident injured

The Brief One person died and another was hospitalized after a house fire early Thursday in Streamwood. Firefighters found heavy flames and smoke when they arrived. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and damage is estimated at $250,000.



One person died and another was hospitalized after a house fire Thursday morning in northwest suburban Streamwood.

Streamwood fire

What we know:

The fire started around 4:48 a.m. at a residence in the 100 block of Southwood Circle.

Firefighters arrived at the home to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the first and second floors. Two victims were located. One died at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital.

A firefighter was also treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Officials estimated the fire caused $250,000 in damage.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts are with the family and friends that lost a loved one this morning, and we extend our deepest

condolences," said Streamwood Fire Chief Mike Meyer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.