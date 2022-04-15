Six Flags Great America opens this weekend to the delight of thrill-seekers

The thrills are back at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee this weekend, although spring weather is not.

But It is still a holiday weekend and the coasters are running for the kickoff of the 2022 season.

American Eagle and X Flight are soaring again, and by Memorial Day, Communications Manager Caitlin Kepple says more attractions will be open.

"Today, opening weekend, our coasters are up and running and our favorite water rides — including the return of Roaring Rapids after two seasons of hiatus — will come back closer to Memorial Day weekend. It's a little brisk today so we want to make sure that that sun is shining and it's warmer," she said.

Hurricane Harbor Chicago will open May 28.

Kepple says the most highly anticipated opening may be DC Universe.

"It has three reimagined rides ... three classics here at the park and (we've) given them a makeover into the DC Comic Universe. We're so excited it will open later this spring. And you can really immerse yourself in a whole area where you're going to have the superheroes and the super villains," Kepple said.

The Flash: Vertical Velocity is a high speed launch coaster. Aquaman Splashdown is just what it sounds like, a ride with a "watery plunge."

And DC Super-Villians Swing is a spinning attraction.

Kepple says there is also more seating throughout the park, more shady areas, and new dining options.

"As we kick off the 2022 season, our focus is on improving the guest experience through technology, park enhancements and innovation," said Park President John Krajnak. "As the Midwest's Premier family entertainment destination, we are laser focused on providing incredible guest service in a beautiful, modern and state-of-the-art environment."

You are encouraged to go to SixFlags.com for your tickets, or you can grab them at the gate.

They're also having an opening day sale on summer passes — If you plan to visit frequently.