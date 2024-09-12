Six Flags Great America's fall lineup includes Fright Fest, Oktoberfest Food Festival

The Brief Six Flags Great America in Gurnee unveiled its fall lineup, featuring the return of Fright Fest, three new haunted houses, and family-friendly activities like Kids Boo Fest, running from Sept. 14 to Nov. 3. Fright Fest includes five haunted houses and nine scare zones, with new attractions like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre , Stranger Things , and SAW Franchise haunted houses for thrill-seekers. Kids Boo Fest offers fall-themed activities, and the Oktoberfest Food Festival will provide seasonal food and drinks, while the annual Coaster Challenge will support Special Olympics Illinois.



Six Flags Great America in Gurnee just unveiled its exciting and thrilling fall lineup for the season!

Packed with new attractions, festive events, and spooky surprises, the park is promising an unforgettable experience for guests of all ages.

Whether you're looking for family-friendly fun or spine-chilling scares during their signature Fright Fest, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Fright Fest

Looking for a good scare? Fright Fest is returning to Six Flags for its 33rd season and will run on weekends and select nights from Sept. 14 until Nov. 3.

The fest includes five haunted houses and nine scare zones!

This year, the park is debuting three new haunted houses:

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre haunted house will immerse guests as visitors to Harlow, where their arrival uncovers deadly secrets.

The Stranger Things haunted house will allow guests to step into the popular Netflix series through an immersive maze.

The SAW Franchise haunted house will plunge guests into the depths of Jigsaw's twisted mind.

Kids Boo Fest

Families can enjoy a less-intense type of fun this fall with Kids Boo Fest! On Saturdays and Sundays, there will be a variety of activities from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., including:

BOO-Yeah! Parade: Tractor Terry and his friends will celebrate fall with a parade and dance party.

Candy Corn Lane: Kids can enjoy some sweet treats while surrounded by pumpkins, hay bales, and fan-favorite characters.

Not-So-Scary Story Time: Characters from around the park will read festive stories to kids.

Kids Boo Fest will run from Sept. 14 through Nov. 3.

Oktoberfest Food Festival

The Oktoberfest Food Festival will also run from Sept. 14 through Nov. 3 and will include craft and seasonal brews paired with German-inspired dishes. The event will take place on the Yukon BBQ Pit Patio.

Coaster Challenge

Six Flags has teamed up with Special Olympics Illinois for the 10th Anniversary of the annual Coaster Challenge, which will take place on Sept. 14.

Those interested can register for $25 and ride the distance of a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon or Marathon on Six Flags' roller coasters.

More details on the fall lineup can be found here.