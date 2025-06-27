Expand / Collapse search

Six injured, one critically, in Beach Park crash involving three vehicles

By Will Hager
Published  June 27, 2025 6:30am CDT
Beach Park
The Brief

    • A man was critically injured in a three-car crash Thursday evening in Beach Park. 
    • Authorities say his Mini Cooper crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with two southbound vehicles. 
    • Several others, including children, were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

BEACH PARK, Ill. - A man was critically injured and several others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Beach Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Beach Park crash

What we know:

Deputies responded to the scene around 7:35 p.m. in the 39000 block of North Lewis Avenue, just north of Beach Road, and found a Mini Cooper, a Buick SUV and a GMC SUV with significant damage.

Preliminary findings indicate the Mini Cooper, driven by a 52-year-old Waukegan man, was headed northbound when it crossed into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with the Buick, which was carrying a 34-year-old Waukegan driver and three children. The Mini Cooper then struck the southbound GMC, driven by a 48-year-old Zion woman.

Witnesses reported seeing the Mini Cooper driving erratically before the crash.

The Mini Cooper’s driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The occupants of the Buick and GMC were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

