Six injured, one critically, in Beach Park crash involving three vehicles
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A man was critically injured and several others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Beach Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the scene around 7:35 p.m. in the 39000 block of North Lewis Avenue, just north of Beach Road, and found a Mini Cooper, a Buick SUV and a GMC SUV with significant damage.
Preliminary findings indicate the Mini Cooper, driven by a 52-year-old Waukegan man, was headed northbound when it crossed into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with the Buick, which was carrying a 34-year-old Waukegan driver and three children. The Mini Cooper then struck the southbound GMC, driven by a 48-year-old Zion woman.
Witnesses reported seeing the Mini Cooper driving erratically before the crash.
The Mini Cooper’s driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The occupants of the Buick and GMC were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.