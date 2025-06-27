Six injured, one critically, in Beach Park crash involving three vehicles

The Brief A man was critically injured in a three-car crash Thursday evening in Beach Park. Authorities say his Mini Cooper crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with two southbound vehicles. Several others, including children, were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.



A man was critically injured and several others were hurt in a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Beach Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Beach Park crash

What we know:

Deputies responded to the scene around 7:35 p.m. in the 39000 block of North Lewis Avenue, just north of Beach Road, and found a Mini Cooper, a Buick SUV and a GMC SUV with significant damage.

Preliminary findings indicate the Mini Cooper, driven by a 52-year-old Waukegan man, was headed northbound when it crossed into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with the Buick, which was carrying a 34-year-old Waukegan driver and three children. The Mini Cooper then struck the southbound GMC, driven by a 48-year-old Zion woman.

Witnesses reported seeing the Mini Cooper driving erratically before the crash.

The Mini Cooper’s driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The occupants of the Buick and GMC were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.