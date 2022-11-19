Skeletal human remains discovered in Libertyville, police say

Libertyville police said that human skeletal remains were discovered on Saturday morning.

Police said they got a call around 8:15 a.m. about remains on the 1800 block of Hollister Drive.

Police confirmed the remains were human. The Lake County Sheriff's Office sent a K9 unit, and more remains were found in a wooded area.

Police and the Lake County Coroner's Office are investigating.