Skeletal human remains discovered in Libertyville, police say

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Libertyville
LIBERTYVILLE, Illnois - Libertyville police said that human skeletal remains were discovered on Saturday morning.

Police said they got a call around 8:15 a.m. about remains on the 1800 block of Hollister Drive.

Police confirmed the remains were human. The Lake County Sheriff's Office sent a K9 unit, and more remains were found in a wooded area.

Police and the Lake County Coroner's Office are investigating.