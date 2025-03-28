Skeletal remains found in Gary, coroner seeks identification
GARY, Ind. - Human remains were discovered Friday in northwest Indiana and authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person.
What we know:
The Lake County Coroner and Medicolegal Death Investigation Team responded around 2:45 p.m. to a call in the 2600 block of Jefferson Street in Gary.
Skeletal remains were recovered, but the sex and race of the individual are unknown.
A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday, March 31, at the Lake County Forensic Science Center in Crown Point.
What you can do:
The coroner's office urges anyone with a missing loved one to file a formal report and include a recent photo, height, hair color, weight, identifying marks, last known clothing, and size.
We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.