Skeletal remains found in Gary, coroner seeks identification

Human remains were discovered Friday in northwest Indiana and authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person.

What we know:

The Lake County Coroner and Medicolegal Death Investigation Team responded around 2:45 p.m. to a call in the 2600 block of Jefferson Street in Gary.

Skeletal remains were recovered, but the sex and race of the individual are unknown.

A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday, March 31, at the Lake County Forensic Science Center in Crown Point.

What you can do:

The coroner's office urges anyone with a missing loved one to file a formal report and include a recent photo, height, hair color, weight, identifying marks, last known clothing, and size.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.