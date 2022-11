A Bank of America in Skokie was robbed Saturday morning, police say.

Sometime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. the Bank of America located at 3328 West Touhy Avenue was robbed.

Skokie police say no one was injured and no one is in custody at this time.

Police have not released a description of the suspect. There is no additional information at this time.