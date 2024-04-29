Man flees by CTA bus after robbing Skokie bank: FBI

article

A man allegedly robbed a bank in Skokie Monday morning.

At 10:18 a.m., the FBI responded to a bank robbery at the Chase Bank located at 7941 Lincoln Ave.

The FBI stated that the offender had made a verbal demand for funds while implying he had a gun.

The offender was a Black male approximately 20 to 29 years old. He was between 5'7" and 5'9" with a thin build and had black hair and a clean-shaven face.

He wore a grayish and black patterned zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a yellow print down the right arm, a black puffy jacket, dark jeans, black Doc Martin-style boots, a dark, ski-style hat and black sunglasses.

The offender was believed to have fled by CTA bus #1547, route 97 from the area. Before the robbery, the offender was believed to have been at the Skokie Library.

No injuries were reported during the robbery.

Anyone with information could report tips at 312-421-6700 and tips.fbi.gov.