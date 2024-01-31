Skokie man charged in shooting that left woman critically injured

A 23-year-old Skokie man is behind bars in connection with a shooting that left a woman critically injured late last year.

Nathan Frazier is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder.

He was arrested in the 9000 block of N. Lavergne Avenue in Skokie on Jan. 30, police say.

Frazier was identified as a suspect in a shooting on Nov. 18, 2023, in the 5600 block of N. Austin Avenue that left a 20-year-old woman seriously injured, authorities say.

He remains in custody and has a detention hearing scheduled for Feb. 1.