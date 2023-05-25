Skokie police seek man reportedly masturbating while watching females

A man seen masturbating inside a parked SUV in north suburban Skokie is being sought by police, according to a community alert.

Skokie police said Thursday they've received two similar reports in recent weeks of a man in a vehicle masturbating while watching females in public places.

Both incidents occurred on weekday afternoons in the general area of Howard Street and Crawford Avenue, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He was described as a man of Indiana or Middle Eastern descent, in his mid-20s to mid-30s with black hair styled in a comb-over, Skokie police said. He had a full beard, and an average build, and was in a newer model dark-colored SUV, according to Skokie police.

Skokie police are asking the public to be aware of their surroundings and call 911 if they notice any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should call police at (847) 982-5900.