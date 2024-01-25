Skokie school bus hits SUV before crashing into home, one driver cited: police

A school bus crashed with an SUV before going off the road and into the front of a house in Skokie.

The bus crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8600 block of Crawford Avenue.

Police say the SUV and the school bus collided while traveling southbound on Crawford. The impact then sent the school bus off the road and into a home.

Two other parked vehicles were also damaged in the wreck.

The driver of the school bus and the SUV stayed on the scene, according to police. One of them was cited for improper lane usage.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the crash and no one inside the home was injured, authorities say.

One person was treated for minor injuries.

Further details are limited at this time. Anyone with more information on the crash is urged to call Skokie police at 847-982-5900.