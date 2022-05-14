Skokie shooting: 9-year-old boy killed, 6-year-old injured after being shot in apartment

A 9-year-old boy was killed, and a 6-year-old was injured in a shooting at an apartment building in Skokie early Saturday.

At about 12:08 a.m., Skokie police responded to a call of shots fired in the 4700 block of Main Street.

When officers arrived, they located two victims, a 9-year-old and a 6-year-old.

The 9-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and the 6-year-old suffered a graze wound.

Officers began life-saving measures on the 9-year-old until Skokie Fire officials arrived, police said.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where the 9-year-old died from his injuries.

An investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Skokie Police at (847) 982-5900.

The 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is (847) 933-8477.