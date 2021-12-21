Skokie police investigate smash-and-grab at bike shop

Police shut down Oakton Street in Skokie Tuesday morning because of a reported smash-and-grab burglary.

Just before four 4 a.m., police said they responded to Erick's Bike Shop in the 3800 block of Oakton Street for a report of a burglar alarm.

When police arrived, they discovered someone had broken into the business. They searched the building and did not find anyone.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Skokie police at (847) 982-5900.