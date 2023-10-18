SkyFox pilot injured after seagull shatters chopper windshield

SkyFox's pilot made a heroic emergency landing after being struck in the face by a seagull Wednesday morning.

Pilot Mike Sypien was flying the helicopter from Kenosha, Wisconsin back to Chicago at about 11:15 a.m. when the bird strike happened.

A seagull flew into the front window shattering it and striking Sypien in the face.

He was able to keep the chopper steady and landed the aircraft safely in a field in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

There was a photographer in board who was in injured. Sypien and the passenger were transported to an area hospital when the pilot was treated for cuts and scrapes.