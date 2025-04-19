Small plane crash in downstate Illinois: At least 1 fatality reported, NTSB investigating

The Brief A small plane crashed Saturday morning near Trilla, Illinois, killing at least one person and prompting a road closure. The FAA says four people were on board; it’s unclear if there are any survivors. The NTSB is investigating, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker acknowledged the incident on social media.



A small plane crash near downstate Trilla left at least one person dead and forced a road closure Saturday morning, authorities said.

What we know:

The crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on County Road 1400 N., about three miles south of Mattoon near the border of Coles and Cumberland counties, according to the Illinois State Police.

Four people were on board the aircraft, a Cessna 180, when it crashed into a field, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

Authorities confirmed the crash was fatal, but it’s unclear whether any of the passengers survived.

The plane was found on the roadway, forcing a temporary closure as emergency crews responded. It’s unknown how long the road will remain closed.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the crash investigation, according to the FAA.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reacted to the crash on social media.

"Terrible news out of Coles County," he said. "My administration is monitoring the situation as we keep those impacted by the plane crash in our thoughts today. Thank you to the first responders who rushed to the scene. Please follow the guidance of officials as they provide assistance."

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led to the crash at this time.

FOX 32 has reached out to the FAA for more information. This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.