Small plane with 2 on board crashes near DeKalb Airport: FAA

A small plane crashed near DeKalb Taylor Municipal Airport on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 12:30 p.m., according to the FAA. Two people were on board at the time of the crash.

Their identities and conditions were not immediately known, or what caused the plane to crash.

The aircraft was identified as a single-engine Cessna 177. It crashed into a field.

The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting the investigation.

At this time, no further information was available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.