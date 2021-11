A small plane veered off the runway at the Chicago Executive Airport in Wheeling Sunday morning, the FAA confirmed.

At about 11 a.m., a single-engine Cessna 172 landed hard on a runway and veered off into the grass, the FAA said.

The pilot was the only person aboard.

It is unknown if the pilot was injured.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.