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Smash-and-grab thieves hit business on Chicago's SW Side

By Will Hager
Published  April 29, 2026 6:43am CDT
Brighton Park
FOX 32 Chicago
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The Brief

    • Offenders crashed a Jeep into a business on the Southwest Side.
    • They entered the building but it’s unclear if anything was stolen.
    • The suspects fled, leaving the vehicle behind.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after a group of offenders crashed a Jeep into a currency exchange early Wednesday on the Southwest Side. 

What we know:

The incident happened around 5:13 a.m. at 2400 W. 47th St., where a dark-colored Jeep was driven into PLS Check Cashers before the suspects entered the Brighton Park business.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether anything was taken, and the offenders fled in an unknown direction, leaving the Jeep behind. 

No injuries were reported, and area detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

Brighton ParkNewsCrime and Public Safety