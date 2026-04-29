Smash-and-grab thieves hit business on Chicago's SW Side
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CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after a group of offenders crashed a Jeep into a currency exchange early Wednesday on the Southwest Side.
What we know:
The incident happened around 5:13 a.m. at 2400 W. 47th St., where a dark-colored Jeep was driven into PLS Check Cashers before the suspects entered the Brighton Park business.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear whether anything was taken, and the offenders fled in an unknown direction, leaving the Jeep behind.
No injuries were reported, and area detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.