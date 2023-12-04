Smash-and-grab thieves try to break into Neiman Marcus

A car crashed into the front doors of Neiman Marcus in an apparent smash-and-grab attempt Monday morning along the Magnificent Mile.

A group of people in a Nissan sedan crashed around 4:33 a.m. in the luxury clothing store located at 737 N. Michigan Ave., according to police. The suspects were unable to make entry into the store and nothing was stolen.

The suspects then got into three other vehicles that fled eastbound on Chicago Avenue.

There were no injuries reported and no one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.