Smash-and-grab burglars hit Magnificent Mile store on Christmas Day

Chicago police are looking for three people who smashed the front window of a Magnificent Mile store and stole merchandise on Christmas Day.

Three males broke the window of the store at 4:37 a.m. in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue and grabbed multiple items inside, according to Chicago police.

The suspects then used two blue garbage bins to carry the items to a waiting vehicle before they fled, police said.

The robbers were each described as African American males with varying builds wearing black jackets, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-9661.