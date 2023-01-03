Expand / Collapse search

Smash-and-grab burglars hit Magnificent Mile store on Christmas Day

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Magnificent Mile
Chicago police are looking for three suspects wanted for breaking into a business on the Magnificent Mile and stealing several items on Christmas Day.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for three people who smashed the front window of a Magnificent Mile store and stole merchandise on Christmas Day.

Three males broke the window of the store at 4:37 a.m. in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue and grabbed multiple items inside, according to Chicago police.

The suspects then used two blue garbage bins to carry the items to a waiting vehicle before they fled, police said.

The robbers were each described as African American males with varying builds wearing black jackets, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives at 312-746-9661.