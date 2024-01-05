Rockin' quest: Smashing Pumpkins on the hunt for new guitarist

If you're a guitarist looking for your next epic gig, you may want to check out this new opportunity with The Smashing Pumpkins.

The band, from Chicago, posted on social media Friday about an opening for an additional guitarist.

Anyone who is interested in the position is able to apply. Just submit your resume and any other related materials to SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com.

The band's main members include lead singer and guitarist Billy Corgan, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin.

The Smashing Pumpkins are set to perform in Chicago on Aug. 13, at Wrigley Field as part of Green Day's "The Saviors Tour."

Tickets for the performance are still on sale. You can learn more about the show here.