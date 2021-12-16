Expand / Collapse search

Smelling smoke? Here's why Chicago smells like a bonfire today

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago
CHICAGO - Did you encounter a curious smell walking out of your house this morning? 

Don't worry, nothing's burning … in Chicago, at least.

The National Weather Service said the smoky smell originated from brush fires in Kansas and traveled roughly 600 miles on strong winds to Chicago overnight.

Chicago has been victim to powerful winds since Wednesday afternoon with some gusts pushing 70 mph. A High Wind Warning was in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday morning in several local counties.

The winds have torn up houses, streetlights and even toppled a semi off an interstate overpass in the Chinatown neighborhood.

