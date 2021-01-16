Smoke shops burglarized in Portage Park

Chicago police are warning residents of three recent burglaries reported in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

In each incident someone smashed the glass front windows of a smoke shop and stole smoking accessories and vaporizers, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The burglaries happened about 2:20 a.m. Jan. 11 in the 4200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, about 12:45 a.m. Jan. 15 in the 4800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue and about 1:15 a.m. again in the 4200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.